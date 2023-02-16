    বাংলা

    China's balloons give Japan and Taiwan a reason to share intelligence, says lawmaker

    Japan worries that China would imperil Japanese national security if Beijing gained control over Taiwan

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 07:50 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2023, 07:50 AM

    The flight of suspected Chinese surveillance balloons has shown that Japan and Taiwan need to share "critical" intelligence about potential common aerial threats, a senior defence policymaker for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

    "We don't have those bilateral relations with Taiwan, so we don't cooperate on that, but Japan's government will have to consider what it does next," Itsunori Onodera, a former defence minister and an influential lawmaker in the ruling party, said in an interview.

    Japan's islands are within 100 kilometres (62 miles) of Taiwan, so their aircraft and ships often operate in close proximity.

    Although Japan does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it worries that China would imperil Japanese national security if Beijing gained control over the self-governing island.

    One way that Japan could share information with Taiwan could be through its close ally the United States, added Onodera, who said he had visited Taiwan in January, where he was briefed about threats posed to the island by China.

    Japan on Tuesday said that it suspected Chinese spy balloons had flown over Japan at least three times, most recently in 2021.

    Japan's defence forces did not intercept any of them, but Tokyo may relax its rules of engagement to allow Japanese fighter jets to shoot them down, as the United States did this month, Onodera said.

    "If an object were to sink to an altitude used by commercial aircraft or crash, even if the risk is only small, it still represents a danger to people," he said.

    Japan on Wednesday said it had warned China that violations of its airspace by surveillance balloons were unacceptable.

    China says the balloon shot down on Feb 4 was a civilian weather-monitoring aircraft. Beijing has accused Washington of sending its own balloons into Chinese airspace, and on Tuesday alleged those objects had flown above other countries as well.

    RELATED STORIES
    Woman is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021.
    Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts
    The authorities say they shut down 46 websites for running 'phishing scams' trying to steal donations for quake victims
    Ukrainian refugees stand in line to attend a job fair in Brooklyn, New York, US, Feb 1, 2023.
    1.1m people came to Germany from Ukraine in 2022
    The data comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to millions of Ukrainians being displaced
    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stands next to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, Feb 14, 2023.
    China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted; Xi to visit
    The leaders called for the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for economic sanctions relief
    A view shows the area affected by an avalanche in Gorno-Badakhshan region, Tajikistan, Feb 15, 2023.
    Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 15
    Most of the avalanches hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, which borders China and Afghanistan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher