China's balloons give Japan and Taiwan a reason to share intelligence, says lawmaker

The flight of suspected Chinese surveillance balloons has shown that Japan and Taiwan need to share "critical" intelligence about potential common aerial threats, a senior defence policymaker for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

"We don't have those bilateral relations with Taiwan, so we don't cooperate on that, but Japan's government will have to consider what it does next," Itsunori Onodera, a former defence minister and an influential lawmaker in the ruling party, said in an interview.

Japan's islands are within 100 kilometres (62 miles) of Taiwan, so their aircraft and ships often operate in close proximity.

Although Japan does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it worries that China would imperil Japanese national security if Beijing gained control over the self-governing island.

One way that Japan could share information with Taiwan could be through its close ally the United States, added Onodera, who said he had visited Taiwan in January, where he was briefed about threats posed to the island by China.

Japan on Tuesday said that it suspected Chinese spy balloons had flown over Japan at least three times, most recently in 2021.