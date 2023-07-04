At least 3 dead, 8 wounded after mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas

At least three people were killed and eight wounded in a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, after a local festival, officials said on Tuesday, in the latest incident of gun violence around the Fourth of July holiday.

The shooting took place just before midnight on Monday in a parking lot, police confirmed on Tuesday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died in the hospital, while an additional eight people were hospitalised but their conditions were not known, CBS News reported. An ABC News affiliate said 10 of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile.