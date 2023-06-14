China rebukes US in phone call ahead of Blinken's planned Beijing trip

China's foreign minister Qin Gang urged the United States to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security in a phone call with his US counterpart on Wednesday, a tense preview to Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing expected in coming days.

Qin told Blinken to respect China's core concerns, such as the Taiwan issue, in an effort to arrest declining relations between the superpowers, according to China's foreign ministry.

Blinken stressed the need for communication "to avoid miscalculation and conflict" and said the US would continue to raise areas of concern as well as potential cooperation with China, the State Department said in a brief summary of the call.

If Blinken's trip goes ahead, it will be the first visit to China by Washington's top diplomat in five years and the highest profile visit of US President Joe Biden's administration, which has clashed with Beijing over issues ranging from spy allegations to a semiconductor tussle.