Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labour shortages

Germany on Wednesday unveiled draft reforms on immigration, skills training and promoting immigration from Western Balkan countries, a bid by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to plug labour shortages in Europe's largest economy.

"Securing our skilled labour base is one of Germany's biggest economic tasks for the coming decades," Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said.

The number of job vacancies in 2022 was at a record high of close to 2 million, according to the ministry.