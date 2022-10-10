Iran toughens crackdown as some oil workers reported to join protests

Iranian security forces intensified a crackdown on anti-government protests in several Kurdish cities on Monday, as demonstrations elsewhere in Iran spread into the country's vital energy sector.

Protests have swept Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, died on Sept 16 while being held for "inappropriate attire", marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

While university students have played a pivotal role in the protests with dozens of universities on strike, unconfirmed reports on social media showed workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr Petrochemical Project had joined in.

Iran's oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.

A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

With US sanctions imposed on Iran's oil exports over the country's nuclear programme, analyst Karim Sadjadpour said large and sustained strikes among energy workers could bring the Islamic Republic to its knees.