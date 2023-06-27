In an economic impact assessment published on Monday, the government said the cost of deporting each individual to Rwanda would include an average 105,000-pound payment to Rwanda for hosting each asylum seeker, 22,000 pounds for the flight and escorting, and 18,000 pounds for processing and legal costs.

Home Secretary (interior minister) Suella Braverman said these costs must be considered alongside the impact of deterring others trying to reach Britain and the rising cost of housing asylum seekers.

Unless action is taken, Braverman said that the cost of housing asylum seekers will rise to 11 billion pounds a year, up from about 3.6 billion pounds currently.

"The economic impact assessment clearly shows that doing nothing is not an option," she said.

The government said the potential savings were "highly uncertain", but estimated that to break even, the plan would need to have the effect of deterring almost two in five people arriving on small boats.

Labour said the economic assessment was a "complete joke" and it failed to accurately say what the overall cost of the plan would be.