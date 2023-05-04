India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees

India started exploring a rupee settlement mechanism with Russia soon the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, but there has been no reported deal done in rupees. Most trade is in dollars but an increasing amount is being carried out in other currencies like the UAE dirham.

The two sides have spoken about facilitating trade in local currencies but the guidelines were not formalised.

Russia is not comfortable holding rupees and wants to be paid in Chinese yuan or other currencies, a second Indian government official involved in the discussions said.

"We don't want to push rupee settlement any more, that mechanism is just not working. India has tried everything we could to try and make this work but it hasn't helped," a third source who is directly aware of the developments said.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 last year, India's imports from Russia have risen to $51.3 billion until Apr 5, from $10.6 bln in the same period in the previous year, according to another Indian government official.