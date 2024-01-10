Polish ex-ministers head for jail as police swoop on presidential palace

Police entered Poland's presidential palace to detain two of their former bosses on Tuesday, executing a court order to take the ex-interior minister and his deputy to prison and escalating a row between the head of state and the new government.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk had earlier accused President Andrzej Duda of obstructing justice after the two lawmakers appeared at the palace, prompting police to search for them in cars leaving the building.

The accusations over the two lawmakers - Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik - were the latest salvo in a row that is likely to be one of many during a period of cohabitation in which the government and president are from different political camps.

After winning power in an October election, Tusk, a former top European Union official, has vowed to undo policies by his predecessors, the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS), who had faced accusations of subverting democracy during their eight-year rule.