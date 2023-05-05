Kremlin drone incident gives Putin cover to deepen Ukraine war

"The Kyiv Nazi regime must be recognised as a terrorist organisation. (It) is no less dangerous than Al Qaeda," Volodin said in a statement.

"Politicians in Western countries pumping weapons into Zelenskiy's regime should realise that they have become not only sponsors, but also direct accomplices of terrorist activity."

According to Sam Greene, co-author of a book on Putin and a professor at King's College in London, such a move could pave the way for the Russian authorities to increase repression on the home front even further.

"I would look to see whether the Kremlin doubles down on the terrorism thing and designates the U.S. and others as state sponsors of terrorism," said Greene.

"It would open up massive new avenues for prosecuting any Russian citizen who has contacts with Western governments, and would thus be a logical continuation of existing policy."

Another option open to Putin, albeit likely to be unpopular, would be to order a new wave of military mobilisation to draft and train up more soldiers for the war. Legislation has recently been updated to bring in electronic draft notices and to tighten loopholes after tens of thousands of draft dodgers fled abroad.

Incidents like the drone one could provide political cover.

To be sure, in Russia's highly centralised and controlled political system, Putin does not need other politicians demanding payback for him to do what he wants anyway.

But major policy shifts and decisions likely to be unpopular with the wider public at home or condemned by the West do need some kind of cover - even if critics deem it flimsy or illegitimate - to explain and justify certain actions.

An investigation into the drone incident is certain to uncover shortcomings in Russia's own air defences. That could become a trigger for dismissals or a wider reshuffle if Putin wants one.