UN envoy sets Suu Kyi meeting as a condition for visiting Myanmar again

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate Suu Kyi early last year and launched a bloody crackdown on peaceful protests and armed resistance movements that followed.

Noeleen Heyzer, the United Nations secretary-general's special envoy to Myanmar, told a seminar in Singapore the "reality is that there is no clear path out of this crisis and that there will be no easy solutions."

In comments released in a statement, she also noted "continued differences in positioning among member states of the UN" over Myanmar and said that "political solutions ultimately cannot be imposed from the outside."

During her visit last month, Heyzer said she had called on the military to release political prisoners and stop executions after meeting junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and other officials.

"If I ever visit Myanmar again, it will only be if I can meet with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi," Heyzer told the seminar organised by the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, referring to the ousted leader by an honorific used in Myanmar.