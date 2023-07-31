Denmark hopes bid to ban Quran burnings will ease tensions with Muslim countries

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday he hoped the government's proposal to limit Quran burnings in the country would help de-escalate a growing international conflict with several Muslim countries.

Denmark and Sweden have seen several protests in recent weeks where copies of the Quran have been burned, or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim countries, which have demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

The Danish government said on Sunday it would seek to find a "legal tool" that could enable authorities to intervene in such protests, if deemed to entail "significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security".