King Charles addresses parliament, heads to Scotland for queen's vigil

King Charles called Britain's parliament the "living and breathing instrument of our democracy" and pledged to follow his late mother Queen Elizabeth's example in maintaining its independence in an address to both chambers on Monday.

Charles arrived at Westminster Hall in London to a fanfare of trumpets with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, for the address - part of a series of pageantry-filled ceremonies following the queen's death on Thursday at her holiday home in Balmoral, Scotland, after 70 years on the throne.

After the address, the new monarch set out for Edinburgh to join his siblings for a solemn procession when the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is taken to the city's historic cathedral.