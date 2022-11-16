Reports of possible Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday as NATO allies investigated reports that the blast resulted from Russian missiles.

The Associated Press earlier cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

But the Pentagon said it could not confirm that account.

The White House also said it could not confirm reports coming out of Poland and was working with the Polish government to gather more information.

Russia's defence ministry denied reports that Russian missiles had hit Polish territory, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

It added in a statement: "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction."

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defence affairs, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Twitter.