    বাংলা

    How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

    The winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct 7 in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award works

    Gwladys FoucheReuters
    Published : 3 Oct 2022, 10:18 AM
    Updated : 3 Oct 2022, 10:18 AM

    The winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct 7 in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award works:

    WHO CAN WIN?

    The prize should go to the person "who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses", according to the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, who founded the awards.

    Thousands of people can propose names: members of governments and parliaments; current heads of state; university professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy; and former Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others.

    This year there are 343 nominees, although the full list will be kept locked away in a vault for 50 years.

    Among oddsmakers' favourites, this year are the Kyiv Independent newspaper, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR).

    • Prize will be announced on Oct 7 in Oslo

    • 343 candidates in the running

    • Tsikhanouskaya, Navalny nominated

    • Thunberg, Attenborough also nominated

    WHO DECIDES?

    The Norwegian Nobel Committee consists of five individuals appointed by the Norwegian parliament. Members are often retired politicians, but not always. The current committee is led by a lawyer and includes an academic.

    They are all put forward by Norwegian political parties and their appointments reflect the balance of power in Norway's parliament.

    HOW DO THEY DECIDE?

    Nominations close on Jan 31. Members of the committee can make their own nominations no later than at the first meeting of the committee in February.

    They discuss all the nominations, and then establish a shortlist. Each nominee is then assessed and examined by a group of permanent advisers and other experts.

    The committee meets roughly once a month to discuss the nominations. They usually make their decision at the final committee meeting, which tends to be at the beginning of October.

    The committee seeks a consensus on its selection. If it can't, the decision is reached by majority vote.

    The last time a member quit in protest was in 1994, when Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat shared the prize with Israel's Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin.

    Also Read: Nobel Peace Prize could condemn Ukraine war or highlight climate change

    Also Read: Sweden’s Svante Paabo wins Nobel Prize for Medicine for discoveries linked to human evolution

    WHO IS NOMINATED?

    While the full list of nominations is kept secret, nominators are free to disclose them.

    In recent years, Norway's own lawmakers have tended to release names of their nominees in advance, with a run of success: seven of the last nine winners appeared on those lists.

    This year, according to a Reuters survey of Norwegian lawmakers who have disclosed their nominees, the list includes Sweden's Greta Thunberg and Fridays for Future, Belarus dissidents Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo.

    They have also nominated Russia's Alexei Navalny, Pope Francis, British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, Tuvalu's foreign minister Simon Kofe and the World Health Organisation.

    WHAT DOES THE LAUREATE GET?

    A medal, a diploma, ten million Swedish crowns ($900,000) - and immediate global attention.

    South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the 1984 laureate, has said becoming a Nobel laureate was a double-edged sword. "One day no one was listening. The next, I was an oracle," he is quoted as saying in his authorised biography.

    WHEN ARE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE CEREMONY?

    The announcement will be made at 1100 CET (0900 GMT) on Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo by the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

    The ceremony will take place at the Oslo City Hall on Dec 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sweden’s Svante Paabo wins Nobel Prize for Medicine for discoveries linked to human evolution
    Svante Paabo wins Nobel Prize for Medicine
    The Swedish geneticist received the honour ‘for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution'
    India scrambles fighter jets after report of bomb scare on flight from Iran
    India scrambles fighter jets after report of bomb scare on flight from Iran
    Indian jets followed the Iran-registered aircraft at a safe distance and it was offered the option to land at two airports in north-western India
    Seventeen children among the dead in Indonesian football stampede
    17 children among dead in Indonesian football stampede
    Pressure builds on the Southeast Asian nation to explain how one of the world's worst stadium disasters unfolded
    Truss's 'yes' boosts Macron's new European forum initiative
    Truss's 'yes' boosts Macron's new European forum initiative
    The summit in Prague of the European Political Community will bring together the 27 leaders of the European Union with 17 leaders from the continent currently outside the club

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher