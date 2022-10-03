How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

The winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct 7 in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award works:

WHO CAN WIN?

The prize should go to the person "who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses", according to the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, who founded the awards.

Thousands of people can propose names: members of governments and parliaments; current heads of state; university professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy; and former Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others.

This year there are 343 nominees, although the full list will be kept locked away in a vault for 50 years.

Among oddsmakers' favourites, this year are the Kyiv Independent newspaper, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR).