Nobel Peace Prize could condemn Ukraine war or highlight climate change

"It could be a prize either for actors internally in Ukraine - fact-finding, humanitarian assistance," Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, said.

"It could also be a prize to opposition figures in neighbouring countries," he said, citing Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus and Russia's Alexei Navalny, currently in jail.

"Both have been critical of Russia's actions in Ukraine and both have been strong proponents of democracy and non-violence in their home countries."

Tsikhanouskaya and Navalny are both nominated for this year's prize, according to a survey of Norwegian lawmakers who have a track record of picking the eventual laureate.

Thousands of people can propose names, including former laureates, members of parliaments and university professors of history or law. Nominations are secret for 50 years but those who nominate can choose to reveal their choices.