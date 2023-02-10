    বাংলা

    Biden says Chinese spy balloon not a major security breach

    The 200-foot-tall balloon along with its undercarriage of electronic gadgetry, was shot down by a US fighter jet

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 02:39 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 02:39 AM

    President Joe Biden, under fire from some lawmakers, said on Thursday he did not view a Chinese spy balloon that transited the United States before it was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean to have been a major security breach.

    Biden, who has sought to maintain communications with China and not allow tensions with Beijing to get out of control, said in a Noticias Telemundo interview that he did not regret shooting down the balloon sooner.

    "It's not a major breach," Biden said. "I mean, look, it's totally … it's a violation of international law. It's our airspace. And once it comes into our space, we can do what we want with it."

    He said US military officials were worried that by shooting it down over land, the balloon and its parts could drop into a populated area.

    "This thing was gigantic. What happened if it came down and hit a school in a rural area? What happened if it came down? So I told them as soon as they could shoot it down, shoot it down. They made a wise decision. They shot it down over water, they're recovering most of the parts, and they're good," he said.

    Biden on Feb 2 ordered the balloon shot down once it crossed into the northwestern United States, but acquiesced to the US military's request to not act until it was over water.

    The 200-foot-tall (61-meter) balloon, along with its undercarriage of electronic gadgetry, was shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on Feb 4. The US military has been recovering as many parts as possible.

    Some Republicans and Democrats have complained that Biden should have had the balloon downed sooner. The high-altitude surveillance balloon was first detected over Alaska on Jan 28.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli Defence Forces' members and a Turkish rescue team's members move a rescued 14-year-old girl from under the rubble, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Feb 9, 2023.
    Quake toll passes 20,000
    Hundreds of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria have been left homeless in the middle of winter
    Tariq Haidar, a 3-year-old boy who was rescued from under the rubble after a devastating earthquake destroyed his family home in the town of Jandaris, receives treatment inside a hospital where doctors were forced to amputate his left leg, in Afrin, Syria February 9, 2023.
    In Syria, a child is saved but loses his family
    Orphaned by the earthquake, Tariq Haidar has also lost his left leg. Doctors are trying to save his right
    A man uses a lintern to check damaged buildings, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Antakya, Turkey, February 8, 2023.
    2-year old rescued 79 hours after Turkey quake
    A worker from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management carried the boy away and handed him over to health workers
    People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023.
    Turkey quakes: 21 Bangladeshis moved to Ankara, 2 hospitalised
    The government is planning to send a team of medical experts and rescue workers to Syria after Turkey

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher