    বাংলা

    China's Xi hosting Iranian President Raisi for talks in Beijing this week

    The two governments are expected to sign cooperation documents during the visit, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM

    China's President Xi Jinping will hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to China over the next three days, state media reported on Tuesday.

    Xi had invited Raisi to Beijing, and their meeting comes as both Iran and China face rising tensions with the United States over a range of global issues.

    Ahead of his visit, Raisi wrote an editorial in China's state-controlled People's Daily in which he said both countries believe that unilateralism and "violent" measures such as the imposition of "unjust" sanctions are the main causes of crises and insecurity in the world.

    In the editorial, Raisi described China as an "old friend", and said Iran's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations would remain unaffected by regional and international situations.

    The two governments are expected to sign cooperation documents during the visit, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: An employee of power supplier repairs power lines in front of residential houses damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan 26, 2023.
    One killed, many hurt restoring power in Ukraine: minister
    Power plants were now generating enough electricity to cover consumption after Russian air strikes damaged energy infrastructures
    United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov look on at a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 14, 2023.
    NATO allies weigh more arms for Ukraine
    The Kremlin has intensified operations across a broad area of southern and eastern Ukraine and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated
    A Russian police officer stands in front of a branch of the Raiffeisen Bank in Moscow, Russia, Feb 27, 2016.
    Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit
    Banks restructured loans worth more than 800 million euros for military personnel or their family members between Sept 21 and the end of last year
    A view of the damage as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Feb 10, 2023.
    Hungarian rescuer recalls saving girl after Turkey earthquake
    Rescuers say the girl had wrapped herself in a blanket and curled up on the sofa before the quake hit, which helped protect her from the cold under the rubble

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher