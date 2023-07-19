Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately striking Odesa port, grain terminals

Russia struck Ukrainian ports a day after pulling out of a UN-backed deal for safe Black Sea grain exports, and Moscow and Kyiv gave vastly different accounts of fighting in northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

Russia said it hit fuel storage in Odesa and a plant making seaborne drones there, as part of "mass revenge strikes" for attacks by Ukraine that knocked out its road bridge to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Shortly after the bridge was hit on Monday, Moscow withdrew from the year-old grain agreement, a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world.

In short with bullet points:

Ideas 'floated' on how to get Ukraine, Russia grain to world: UN

Russia reports advances in northeast, Ukraine disagrees

Ukraine counteroffensive is far from failure: US general

At the United Nations on Tuesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there were a "number of ideas being floated" to help get Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilier to global markets. Moscow's decision raised concern primarily in Africa and Asia of rising food prices and hunger.