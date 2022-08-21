Albania arrests two Russians, one Ukrainian trying to enter military plant

The Albanian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who tried to enter a military plant in central Albania.

“Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” the ministry said.

“The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but during their efforts to stop the three foreign nationals, two of our soldiers were injured,” the ministry said, adding that the soldiers were in stable condition.