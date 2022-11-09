Britain, Taiwan face many challenges as likeminded partners: British minister

"Our relationship reaches beyond trade and investment - as two groups of islands with strong democracies and institutions, we have much in common, and face many challenges as likeminded partners," Greg Hands, Britain's minister of state for trade, told Tsai, his office said in a statement.

China's foreign ministry this week expressed anger at the trip, saying Britain should stop any official exchanges with Taiwan.

Taiwan views Britain as an important democratic partner and has been heartened by its concerns over recent Chinese military exercises near the island and support for its participation in international organisations, most of which Taiwan is excluded from because of China's objections.