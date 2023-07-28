Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside

"Other than China, we expect to see further easing of export restrictions during Q3," Sandri said on an earnings call.

China, South Africa and the Dominican Republic each maintain bans on poultry from 37 states that previously reported infections, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) records show.

Mexico, the top overall market for American poultry meat, has largely lifted trade bans, though shipments from Colorado, Washington state and counties in a few other states are blocked, records show.

China's failure to lift bans 90 days after states eliminate avian flu from farms violates the Phase 1 trade agreement signed with former President Donald Trump in 2020, industry officials said.

The US Trade Representative's (USTR) office declined to comment and China's General Administration of Customs did not respond to a request for comment.

The USDA had no updated comment. It said last year it was committed to ensuring restrictions are in line with international agreements and lifted as quickly as possible.

Wayne-Sanderson Farms, the third-largest US poultry producer, told Reuters many of its facilities are in states that should have been reapproved for exports months ago.

"China continues to be less than forthcoming when it comes to state reapprovals," the company said. "We have opportunity losses that are in the millions of dollars between white meat, dark meat and paws."

US exports of chicken feet, or paws, to China are down 27 percent by volume through May, after rising in 2022, USDA data show.