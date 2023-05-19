G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine, tensions with China

* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government wanted pragmatic measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia, appearing to temper US calls for a more wide-ranging ban on exports.

* G7 leaders will discuss the idea of an international peace summit over Ukraine at their meeting in Japan, a European Union official said on Thursday.

* G7 leaders will discuss how to trace the trade in Russian diamonds with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official said.

* Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to announce a ban on Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminium and nickel in support for Ukraine, his government said in a statement.

DEALING WITH CHINA

* US President Joe Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday after arriving in Japan and the two discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and counter coercive behaviour by China, the White House said in a statement.

* China is gravely concerned about recent signs of "negative" China-related moves at the G7 Summit and urges Japan not to turn it into a "political show" against or to curb China, the country's embassy in Japan said on Thursday.