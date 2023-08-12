Emergency, evacuations in parts of Russia's Far East in typhoon aftermath

A state of emergency was declared and evacuations ordered in parts of Russia's Far East on Saturday after heavy downpours flooded villages in the aftermath of Typhoon Khanun that pummelled Japan earlier this week, local authorities said.

After lashing southern Japan, Khanun weakened to a tropical depression as it crossed into North Korea on Friday from South Korea.

In the Russian Far East, a region in the easternmost part of Russia and the Asian continent, 32 settlements were cut off, 543 houses and large stretches of roads were flooded by Saturday morning, said authorities in the Primorye region.