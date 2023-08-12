    বাংলা

    Emergency, evacuations in parts of Russia's Far East in typhoon aftermath

    After lashing southern Japan, Khanun weakened to a tropical depression as it crossed into North Korea on Friday from South Korea

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2023, 07:51 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 07:51 AM

    A state of emergency was declared and evacuations ordered in parts of Russia's Far East on Saturday after heavy downpours flooded villages in the aftermath of Typhoon Khanun that pummelled Japan earlier this week, local authorities said.

    After lashing southern Japan, Khanun weakened to a tropical depression as it crossed into North Korea on Friday from South Korea.

    In the Russian Far East, a region in the easternmost part of Russia and the Asian continent, 32 settlements were cut off, 543 houses and large stretches of roads were flooded by Saturday morning, said authorities in the Primorye region.

    Evacuations were in place in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny in Primorye, the region of which the port of Vladivostok is the administrative centre.

    "The water is quickly rising in the riverside parts of the (Spassk-Dalny) city," the Primorye government said on the Telegram messaging app, showing a video of swaths of land and buildings partially submerged.

    The Spassovka and Kuleshovka rivers cross the territory of Spassk-Dalny, a city of just over 44,000 people.

    Evacuations were also in place of parts of Ussuriysk, a city of more than 150,000 people about 100 km (60 miles) north of Vladivostok, where a dam built to contain floods was breached, officials said.

    A state of emergency was declared in nine municipalities in Primorye, the region's government said.

    Double the normal monthly rainfall has been forecast for some areas of the region through the weekend.

