Hungarian PM Orban to meet ally Trump on Mar 8

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet former US President Donald Trump this coming Friday in Florida, shortly after he openly endorsed his long-time ally's bid to return to the US presidency this year.

The right-wing Orban, who has regularly been at loggerheads with the EU over his anti-immigration campaigns and moves to put the judiciary, NGOs, and media under more state control, has been described by Trump as a "great leader".

Orban's conservative family policies have also earned praise among populist figures in the United States, and Hungary has hosted meetings of CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, in the past years.

Next month Hungary will host CPAC for the third time.

The Hungarian premier, who has refused to send weapons to Ukraine and kept up close economic ties with Russia since the Russian invasion in 2022, has repeatedly said that only the return of Trump to the White House could bring peace in Ukraine.