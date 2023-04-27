    বাংলা

    Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelensky call on Ukraine, but says Russia's aims remain the same

    But the Kremlin says it still needed to achieve the aims of what it calls its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 27 April 2023, 11:47 AM
    Updated : 27 April 2023, 11:47 AM

    The Kremlin said on Thursday it welcomed anything that could bring the end of the Ukraine conflict closer when asked what it thought of a phone call a day earlier between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    But the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the aims of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    The Chinese and Ukrainian leaders on Wednesday spoke for the first time since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was familiar with the details of what the two leaders had discussed and said their stances on the conflict were well known.

    "We are ready to welcome anything that could hasten the end of the conflict in Ukraine and Russia achieving all the goals it has set itself," Peskov said of their phone call.

    "As for the fact that they communicated - that is a sovereign matter for each of these countries and a question of their bilateral dialogue."

    Asked if Russia and China had discussed restoring Ukraine to its 1991 borders during a recent visit to Moscow by the Chinese leader, Peskov said:

    "There was no discussion of that."

    RELATED STORIES
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a signing ceremony following talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia Mar 21, 2023. REUTERS
    China has every right to conduct Taiwan exercises: Kremlin
    Dmitry Peskov also suggests that France could not broker a peace in Ukraine as Paris is both indirectly and directly involved in this conflict on the side of Ukraine
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia Feb 18, 2022.
    Putin's spokesman's son says he served with Wagner in Ukraine
    Nikolai Peskov, the 33-year-old son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, disclosed the matter to a privately-owned newspaper
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link from the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Dec 2, 2022.
    Putin berates US and EU ambassadors at Kremlin ceremony
    Putin said US support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation where Russia and Ukraine were in conflict
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Mar 20, 2023.
    Putin, Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine
    They greeted each other as ‘dear friend’ when they met in the Kremlin and local news agencies reported they held informal talks for over four hours

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan