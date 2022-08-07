    বাংলা

    Taiwan is not a part of US but Chinese territory, says Chinese foreign minister

    The United States has been engaging in "sophistry" on the Taiwan question

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2022, 02:53 PM
    Updated : 7 August 2022, 02:53 PM

    Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that Taiwan is not part of the United States but Chinese territory, in the latest diplomatic invective against US policy since a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    The United States has been engaging in "sophistry" on the Taiwan question, and China's actions on Taiwan have been just, appropriate and legal, as well as being aimed at safeguarding the country's sacred sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wang said during a visit to Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine accuses Russia of shelling nuclear plant again
    Ukraine accuses Russia of shelling nuclear plant again
    Ukraine's state nuclear power firm says Russian forces damage three radiation sensors at the facility in renewed shelling on Saturday night
    Amnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
    Amnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
    The report published by the rights group infuriated President Zelensky and triggered the resignation of its Kviy office head
    Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group targeted by Israel in Gaza
    Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group targeted by Israel in Gaza
    Israeli officials say the new air strikes have targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which rejects any compromises with Israel unlike their other rival Hamas
    Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects
    Sri Lanka asks China to defer ship arrival
    The move comes after an objection from India over a planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher