Taliban authorities in Afghanistan's Kandahar province ordered female aid workers this week to stop work on a refugee project, according to an official letter, reinforcing rules against women working despite exemptions sought by some organisations.

The letter between departments of the ministry for refugees in Kandahar, the Taliban's historical heartland, said aid agencies had been in violation of the orders in work related to refugees in Spin Boldak, a town near the border with Pakistan.

The letter seen by Reuters was confirmed by a spokesman for the provincial governor.

"All partner organisations that are working with the Department of Refugees and Repatriation of Spin Boldak ... should ask their female colleagues not to come to their work and stay at home until further notice," the letter said.