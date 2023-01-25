    বাংলা

    Germany to send Leopard tanks to Kyiv, allow others to do so: Spiegel

    The decision concerns at least a company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, Spiegel said

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 06:19 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 06:19 PM

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, magazine Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

    A government spokesperson declined to comment. The defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

    The decision concerns at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks that will be provided out of Bundeswehr stocks, Spiegel said.

    Other allies, in Scandinavia for example, intend to go along with Germany in supplying their Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the magazine reported.

    In the longer term, more tanks could be restored to be fit for use, according to the magazine.

