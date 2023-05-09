Russia targets Kyiv on Victory Day, parade pared back amid shortages at the front

The day provided Zelenskiy an opportunity to demonstrate Ukraine's clear break from Moscow by hosting EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Our efforts for a united Europe, for security and peace, need to be as strong as Russia's desire to destroy our security, our freedom, our Europe," Zelenskiy said at their joint news conference.

ROUSING NOTE

Putin struck a rousing note in his Victory Day speech, saying all of Russia was praying for its heroes at the front and concluding with a cheer for "Russia, for our valiant Armed Forces, for victory!".

After he spoke, a band struck up and cannon fired a salute. Soldiers marched through the square, followed by armoured vehicles and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.

But the Moscow parade was much shorter than usual. Security concerns following attacks including drones that exploded over the Kremlin citadel last week meant parades in some other cities were scaled back or called off. Traditional "Immortal Regiment" processions, in which people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis, were cancelled.

In Kyiv there were no reported casualties from Russia's latest wave of air strikes on the capital. Debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of Kyiv but caused little damage, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. Debris lay in a road in Kyiv's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

"As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed," said Sergei Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration.

Russia has stepped up its attacks this month in anticipation of a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive, after a failed Russian winter campaign captured little territory despite the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since World War Two.

EUROPE DAY

Russia marks the May 8, 1945 Nazi surrender on the following day, because it took effect when the time was after midnight in Moscow on May 9. Ukraine symbolised its break from Moscow on Monday by announcing it was shifting its observance to May 8.

Instead, it proclaimed May 9 Europe Day, a date observed by the EU to commemorate the post-war integration movement that led to the founding of the European Union.

"Kyiv, as the capital of Ukraine, is the beating heart of today's European values," von der Leyen said at her news conference with Zelenskiy. "Courageously, Ukraine is fighting for the ideals of Europe that we celebrate today."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, said: "Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and missiles today. We must not be intimidated by such power plays! Let's remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine - for as long as it takes!"