The Australian government said on Saturday it will close effective immediately a loophole in its visa rules that allowed international students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses as soon as they arrive in the country.

International students can undertake additional courses along with their core studies called the "concurrent study" rule, which is designed to help prepare them for the job market through short courses.

But the government said recent investigations have identified that many were misusing this rule to ditch their university courses and permanently switch to cheaper courses.