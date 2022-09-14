Ukraine leader promises victory during frontline town visit as Russia digs in

President Volodymyr Zelensky promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited shrapnel-blasted, recently recaptured towns on Wednesday, but pro-Russian officials said they had halted Kyiv's forces for now.

Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust with special forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, forcing a sometimes rushed and chaotic Russian withdrawal.

Zelensky on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the town of Izium, around 15 km (9.3 miles) from the current frontline in the east. He thanked his soldiers for liberating the town, an important logistics hub, whose buildings and people now bear the scars of war.