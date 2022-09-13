Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.

Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.