    বাংলা

    Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 09:56 AM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 09:56 AM

    Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.

    Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.

    About 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, with invites having been sent to the heads of state of most countries with which Britain has diplomatic relations, the BBC said.

    A host of world leaders from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have all confirmed attendance for the event, likely to be one of Britain's largest diplomatic gatherings in years.

    RELATED STORIES
    UN investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes information
    Facebook provided a lot of Myanmar war crimes information: UN investigator
    Meta says they have made voluntary, 'lawful' disclosures to the UN's investigative mechanism as well as 'disclosures of public information' to Gambia
    Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia
    Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia
    Azerbaijan acknowledged casualties among its forces while Armenia made no mention of losses, but said clashes persisted overnight
    Tribal spies in Syria help US win drone war against Islamic State
    Tribal spies in Syria help US win drone war against IS
    With IS' last forces holed up in remote areas, the United States is turning to the aid of tribesmen burning to exact revenge for the atrocities unleashed by the group
    'Challenge' to maintain world's focus on global health after COVID-19: Bill Gates
    'Challenge' to keep focus on global health after COVID: Gates
    The pandemic has knocked the world off-course on almost every indicator around reducing poverty and improving health, according to a new Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation report

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher