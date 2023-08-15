Afghans dreaming of US refuge feel stuck in processing limbo

Crowded into a small, rented room near Pakistan's capital, an Afghan family of 12 is waiting, like thousands of others, for progress on their applications to go to the United States as refugees.

As time passes, their money is running out and their worries are growing.

In a small kitchen, 18-year-old Marwa, whose father used to work as a guard for an American aid organisation, cuts vegetables.

The family have applied for resettlement in the US under a special programme for Afghans who worked for US organisations, known as P2.

"We cook and eat twice a day, some days we eat even less to save money," she said.

Reuters is withholding the full names of family members for security reasons. They sold their home in Afghanistan and left last year, having been told by US authorities to travel to a third country to get their application processed.

Marwa's husband, Khalilzad, estimates the family's saving would last for at most two more months.

"It's been two years and things have not improved, they should consider our basic need and speed things up, the process is moving very slowly," Khalilzad said.

For thousands of Afghans applying for refugee status and visas in the West, neighbouring Pakistan was their only option. Between 16,000 and 20,000 applicants for the P2 programme are estimated to be in Pakistan, according to community members and advocates.

Most Afghans are not allowed to work and are ineligible for public education and healthcare.

Many had built middle-class lives in Afghanistan in the two decades after the United States and its allies intervened in 2001.

Now they face destitution in Pakistan where the government, grappling with an economic crisis, is increasingly anxious about the number of Afghans arriving, at times at the request of Western governments, Pakistani officials say.

Afghans waiting for their applications say they fear being detained by Pakistani authorities, as many Afghans have anecdotally reported, so they stay indoors as much as they can.