    বাংলা

    German military in worse shape than before Russia's invasion: official

    The military is suffering from a greater shortage of weapons and equipment

    Reuters
    Published : 14 March 2023, 01:33 PM
    Updated : 14 March 2023, 01:33 PM

    The German military is suffering from a greater shortage of weapons and equipment than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces said in her annual report on Tuesday.

    "The Bundeswehr has too little of everything, and it has even less since (Russia's invasion on) Feb 24, 2022," Eva Hoegl, who acts as an advocate defending the rights of the troops, told reporters in Berlin.

    She denounced the government for being slow not only in spending the 100 billion euro special fund set up last year to bring the forces back up to scratch, but also in replenishing the military's stocks after rushing arms to Kyiv.

    "Our troops welcome the support for Ukraine although it tears big holes (into their stocks) when howitzers, multiple rocket launchers or Leopard tanks are handed over to Kyiv," Hoegl said, demanding orders to be placed more swiftly.

    "It must be clear that the moment (a howitzer) is handed over to Ukraine, the process of ordering a replacement must be launched," she said.

    Hoegl also urged officials to speed up the modernisation of barracks that she described as being in a disgraceful state all over the country, criticising a lack of working toilets, clean showers and Wifi.

    She put the investment needs for updating the infrastructure at 50 billion euros in total.

    RELATED STORIES
    People fleeing from Ukraine queue to receive a German mobile network SIM for free, distributed by volunteers at Berlin's Hauptbahnhof central station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Mar 29, 2022.
    Ukrainian refugees feel welcome in Germany
    Around 37% of refugees would like to settle permanently or for several years
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Dec 8, 2022.
    Germany's digital drive a chance to wipe out unemployment: Scholz
    The planned economic overhaul was a 'great task' but could be achieved, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that 'there is a lot to do'
    US President Joe Biden is welcomed by Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he arrives for the start of the G7 Summit at Elmau Castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Jun 26, 2022.
    Biden, Scholz to 'get into the weeds' on Ukraine war
    Scholz's US visit comes after Biden overrode his military's advice and agreed to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine because Scholz made it a pre-condition for sending German Leopards
    US Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi, Latvia March 26, 2021.
    How the US got to yes on Abrams tanks
    The US Pentagon presented its best arguments, publicly and privately, against sending Abrams to Ukraine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher