    বাংলা

    Iranian man, four Iraqis jailed for life for killing US citizen

    Stephen Troell was killed during a botched kidnapping attempt

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Sept 2023, 04:09 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2023, 04:09 AM

    An Iranian man and four Iraqis were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing US citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad last year, two legal sources said.

    Troell was killed during a botched attempt to kidnap him in November, police said at the time.

    "The Iranian man was the mastermind of the crime," one legal source said. All five were arrested in Iraq soon after Troell's murder, the source added.

    Court officials did not name the defendants but said the four Iraqis were members of a Shi’ite Muslim militia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational photo. REUTERS
    Mudslides kill 13 in Tajikistan after heavy rains
    The nation's government warns that many of its mountainous areas remain dangerous
    The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Russia charges jailed US citizen with espionage
    The indictment ups the pressure on Biden's administration which has been trying to find a way to bring several detained citizens back home from Russia
    Citizen scientist from Mote Laboratories replants corals on Florida's Keys vulnerable reefs, in Key West, Florida, US, July 13, 2023.
    Ocean temperatures around South Florida hit hot-tub levels
    A water temperature buoy located inside the Everglades National Park in the waters of Manatee Bay hit a high of 101.19 degrees Fahrenheit (38.44 Celsius) late Monday afternoon
    A protester holds up a portrait of Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr as smoke rises from the Swedish embassy building during a protest near the embassy, hours after it was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Quran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jul 20, 2023.
    Iraq expels Swedish ambassador over Quran burning
    Thursday's demonstration was called by supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Quran burning in Sweden in weeks

    Opinion

    US looks to mass-produce drones ahead of any major conflict
    Peter Apps
    It’s a catch-22 situation for India
    Chandan Nandy
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan