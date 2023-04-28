US plane flew through Taiwan Strait, French lawmaker confirms ship transit

A US Navy patrol plane flew through the Taiwan Strait on Friday as a senior French lawmaker confirmed a warship from his country had also recently transited the sensitive waterway, amid growing tension between Beijing and Taipei.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has increased military pressure on the island over the past three years as it tries to force Taipei to accept it sovereignty claim.

This month, China staged war games around Taiwan after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

The United States, and occasionally its allies, have been routinely sending warships through the Taiwan Strait in recent years, and sometimes fly aircraft through it too.