Russia could plan 'dirty bomb' as pretext for Ukraine escalation, West says

British Chief of Defence Staff Tony Radakin rejected Russia's allegations in a call on Monday with Russian military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the defence ministry said in a statement. It also said both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication.

Russia's RIA news agency reported Gerasimov also spoke to the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

Russia's defence ministry said the aim of a "dirty bomb" attack by Ukraine would to blame the resulting radioactive contamination on Russia by accusing Moscow of detonating a low-grade nuclear weapon.

"The aim of the provocation would be to accuse Russia of using a weapon of mass destruction in the Ukrainian military theatre and by that means to launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in the world," it said.

In an overnight address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said the Russian accusation was a sign Moscow was planning such an attack itself and would blame Ukraine.

"If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this," Zelensky said.

"So when today the Russian Minister of Defence organises a phone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called 'dirty' nuclear bomb, everyone understands everything well. Understands who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war."

Asked about Western scepticism about Russia's accusations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing on Monday: "Their disbelief doesn't mean there's no threat ... The threat is evident."

EVACUATION

Russia has ordered civilians to evacuate territory it controls on the western bank of the Dnipro River, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing since the start of this month shortly after Moscow claimed to have annexed the area.

A Russian defeat there would be one of Moscow's biggest setbacks of the war. Kherson's regional capital is the only big city Russia has captured intact since its invasion in February, and its only foothold on the west bank of the Dnipro, which bisects Ukraine. The province controls the gateway to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized and claimed to annex in 2014.

The Russian-installed authorities in Kherson announced on Monday that men who stay behind would have the option of joining a military self-defence unit. Kyiv accuses Russia of press-ganging men in occupied areas into military formations, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military spy chief, said Russian forces were preparing to defend Kherson city, not retreat from it, and reported evacuations were part of a Russian disinformation campaign. While Russia is moving financial structures, equipment, vulnerable residents and wounded people from Kherson, he said, it is also reinforcing defences.