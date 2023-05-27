    বাংলা

    Iran says Ukraine president drone criticism a bid to secure more Western arms

    Zelensky in a video address earlier called on Iranians to stop their slide into "the dark side of history" by supplying Moscow with drones

    Reuters
    Published : 27 May 2023, 09:25 AM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 09:25 AM

    Tehran on Saturday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of anti-Iranian propaganda in his call for Iran to halt the supply of drones to Russia, saying his comments were designed to attract more arms and financial aid from the West.

    Zelensky in a video address on Wednesday called on Iranians to stop their slide into "the dark side of history" by supplying Moscow with drones.

    Iran initially denied supplying Shahed drones to Russia but later said it had provided a small number before the conflict began. Ukraine says the drones have played a major role in Russia's attacks on cities and infrastructure.

    "The Ukrainian president's repeat of delusional claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran is in line with the anti-Iranian propaganda and media war aimed at attracting as many arms and financial aid as possible from Western countries," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement carried by Iranian media.

    Ukraine, Kanaani said, has been refusing to allow an independent investigation into these claims.

    Russia has boosted its military cooperation with Iran since the launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It has admitted using Iranian-made drones, but it is now seeking to boost its own production.

    In his Wednesday address, Zelensky said: "The simple question is this: what is your interest in being an accomplice to Russian terror?"

    "Your Shaheds, which terrorise Ukraine every night, mean only that the people of Iran are being driven deeper and deeper into the dark side of history," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden speak during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 21, 2023.
    Biden: Zelensky promised not to send F-16 planes to Russia
    Biden announced a $375 million package of military aid, including artillery and armoured vehicles, for Ukraine during the final day of a three-day G7 summit
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is escorted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, after Zelensky was invited to the Group of Seven nations' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21, 2023.
    Japan ramps up Russia sanctions with G7
    In a co-ordinated action with G7, Japan will freeze assets of 78 groups and 17 individuals including army officers in Russia and ban exports to 80 Russian entities
    US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit the Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island in Hatsukaichi, Japan, Friday, May 19, 2023.
    G7 tightens Russia sanctions
    A draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China
    European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen take part in a flower wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as a part of G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan May 19, 2023, in this handout photo released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
    Zelensky to attend Hiroshima G7 summit
    Zelensky's presence, and his calls for greater support for Ukraine in its conflict with Moscow, will add drama and urgency to the gathering

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan