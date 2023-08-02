In Muslim-majority Indonesia, Islamic preacher under fire over unorthodox views

Indonesia does not follow Islamic law and the country has a tradition of pluralism and moderate Islam, although more conservative interpretations of the religion have gained ground since the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998.

Indonesia's Islamic Clerical Council said some of Al-Zaytun's practices were a "wrong interpretation of the Quran", referring to Islam's holy book. In June it said it was investigating the school for "misguided religious practices".

Panji, 77, has defended the school, saying in a recent interview with Metro TV that women and men were equal according to his interpretation of the Koran.

Rights groups have slammed the use of the blasphemy law in Indonesia which they say curbs religious freedoms in a multi-faith country that only officially recognises six religions.

In a case that shook the country's pluralistic foundations, former Jakarta governor Basuki 'Ahok' Tjahaja Purnama was in 2017 jailed on what many considered trumped-up blasphemy charges, after he warned voters not to be swayed by politicians using the Koran for political campaigning.

Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch said the Al-Zaytun case was the latest example of discrimination against minority views.