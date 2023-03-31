Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

RISK FOR TESLA?

Waste management is also important for EV investors, as battery makers need to dump by-products in a contained area with limited ecosystem damage, said McKinsey & Company's Gupta.

Deep-sea tailings waste disposal and air pollution linked to nickel mining are other challenges for EV manufacturers seeking to prove their green credentials, said Albidin Linda, climate change and sustainability partner at consultancy EY Indonesia.

"Mining is an industry that is prone to sustainability risks and reputation risks, in which heightened efforts to alleviate these potential problems are needed by corporates that are making sustainability a business priority," Linda said.

"With a relatively unstable environmental protection framework and regulatory oversight, operation in Indonesia might become a heightened risk for Tesla and EV manufacturers," he added.

While Malaysia and Thailand are the region's traditional auto manufacturing hubs, Indonesia is its largest vehicle market and is along major shipping and supply lines for importing materials and exporting final products, said Nicholas Wagner, a programme officer at the International Renewable Energy Agency in Bonn.

But new technology from foreign investment must also be accompanied by relevant training for workers to ensure the long-term sustainability of the EV business, he added.

Bill Sullivan, senior foreign counsel and a mining expert at Christian Teo & Partners in Jakarta, said a lack of regulatory and fiscal certainty, owing to the government's tendency to change the rules of the game, could hinder major EV investments.

In addition, low transparency and a "wholly unsatisfactory court system" leaves foreign investors at a huge disadvantage in any legal dispute with a well-connected and well-resourced local party, Sullivan warned.

Foreign investors in Indonesian EV manufacturing need to make sure - as part of their environmental, social and governance responsibilities - that metals come from mines that minimise their impact on the environment, Sullivan said.

EV makers looking to invest in Indonesia are likely to be keen to avoid the backlash electronics companies have faced over the last decade, when linked with the environmental destruction caused by unregulated tin mining on the Bangka-Belitung islands.

"We really are in a race against the clock to save the climate, and one leg of that race is to 'electrify everything' - but it mustn't be at the expense of human rights, forests and clean water," said Arie Rompas, a forest campaigner for Greenpeace Indonesia in Jakarta.