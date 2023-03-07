After $15bn award, sultan's heirs target Malaysian properties in Paris

The seizure attempt in Paris has not been reported previously.

Malaysia had been ordered to pay the heirs the sum under a preliminary arbitration award granted to them in Spain, which was not bound by the stay in France, the lawyers said.

The Malaysian law ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the preliminary award.

The French judge also found that the properties, located in the 16th arrondissement near the Malaysian embassy in Paris, did not qualify as diplomatic premises, according to the court documents.

Unlike the embassy, they bore no official signage and were not subject to French tax exemptions, the judge said.

On Monday, French bailiffs attempted to evaluate the three properties in preparation of a sale, the lawyers said. The proceeds of the sale would go to the heirs.

A Malaysian law ministry spokesperson said the bailiffs appeared at the Malaysian embassy in Paris but were turned away. They declined to comment further. Malaysia's foreign ministry and its embassy in Paris declined to comment.

Reuters could not establish if the bailiffs attempted to enter all three properties subject to the seizure order.

Paul Cohen, a lawyer for the heirs, said the court order was "unambiguous" in its directive to seize the properties and that it would be up to the court to decide the next steps.

"To the extent that Malaysians blocked entry to the bailiffs, they are in open defiance of a French court order," Cohen said.