Former minister, writer among Myanmar prisoners freed in amnesty

"Now I have arrived home from prison, but I am not free yet. It is not real freedom if I still need to fear even at home," Htin Lin Oo said by telephone on Thursday, calling for the release of all political prisoners.

The writer was arrested at the start of the coup and sentenced to three years in jail for alleged incitement.

A junta spokesman did not answer a call seeking comment, but there was no indication that Suu Kyi or jailed former President Win Myint were included in the amnesty.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power from Suu Kyi's government on Feb. 1, 2021, detaining her and other officials and responding to protests and dissent with brutal force.

The UN Security Council last month adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, demanding an end to violence and for the junta to free all political detainees.

Suu Kyi was recently convicted on five counts of corruption and jailed for seven more years, wrapping up a series of trials condemned internationally as a sham designed to keep the junta's biggest threat at bay.