Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupts twice, spewing big ash cloud

The 157 metre (515.09 ft) high Anak Krakatau, located in Indonesia's Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, has erupted more than 10 times since March this year. The nearest settlement to the volcano is 16.5 km (10.25 miles) away.

Authorities have issued the second-highest alert level, Oktory Prambada, an official at the volcanology and geological agency told Reuters, adding there had been no evacuation order but tourists and residents were advised not to approach or climb the volcano.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.