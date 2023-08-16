Vietnamese exporters renegotiate higher prices for rice after Indian ban

Importers, including Indonesia and Philippines have paid between $30 and $80 a ton above deals signed at around $550 a ton for fragrant Vietnamese rice before India banned white rice exports in July, the Singapore-based traders said.

This gives sellers additional income of around $15 million to $40 million compared with prices agreed before the India's curbs.

"Buyers have agreed to pay higher prices for some of cargoes which they bought for August shipment," said one trader at an international trading company. He added that around 200,000 tons of rice has been shipped this month while 300,000 tons is yet to be loaded at Vietnamese ports.