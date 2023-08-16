    বাংলা

    Vietnamese exporters renegotiate higher prices for rice after Indian ban

    Global rice prices have jumped by around 20% to 15 year highs since India banned non-basmati white rice exports last month

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2023, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 06:41 AM

    Vietnamese exporters have renegotiated higher prices for around 500,000 metric tons of rice, two trade sources said, as global prices climbed to 15-year highs following India's ban on overseas sales last month.

    This is the first confirmation of rice prices climbing in the wake of India's surprise ban with importers paying more for one of the world's most widely consumed staples amid tightening supplies.

    Importers, including Indonesia and Philippines have paid between $30 and $80 a ton above deals signed at around $550 a ton for fragrant Vietnamese rice before India banned white rice exports in July, the Singapore-based traders said.

    This gives sellers additional income of around $15 million to $40 million compared with prices agreed before the India's curbs.

    "Buyers have agreed to pay higher prices for some of cargoes which they bought for August shipment," said one trader at an international trading company. He added that around 200,000 tons of rice has been shipped this month while 300,000 tons is yet to be loaded at Vietnamese ports.

    Global rice prices have jumped by around 20% to 15 year highs since India, which accounts for 40% of world supplies, banned non-basmati white rice exports last month. India's decision has reduced 10 million tons or 20% of the supplies from the international market.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker carries boiled rice in a wheelbarrow to spread it for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, Jan 31, 2019. .
    India rice export ban puts market on edge for copycat curbs
    The impact on supplies and prices of the world's most consumed staple could be more sweeping, as India now accounts for more than 40% of the global rice trade
    A man sits on rice packets inside a store room, at a wholesale market in Navi Mumbai, India August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    India’s rice export ban could hit planting: farmers
    The world's biggest rice exporter last month ordered a halt to non-basmati white rice exports, driving prices to multi-year highs
    Thai, Vietnamese exporters renegotiate 500,000 T of rice deals
    Thailand, Vietnam renegotiate rice deals
    Thailand and Vietnam, the world's No. 2 and 3 exporters respectively after India, are estimated to ship more than one million metric tonnes of rice in August
    Rice grains are displayed with a farmer miniature in this illustration picture taken June 20, 2023.
    Rice to get costlier as supply threatened
    Global rice prices, now at their highest in 11 years, are set to rally further after India moved to boost payments to farmers

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt