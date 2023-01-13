Sri Lanka Catholic Church hails Supreme Court order for ex-president over bombings

The leader of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church on Friday praised a Supreme Court decision to order the former president and four officials to pay compensation for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 260 people.

The civil case brought by families of the victims charged that lax security led to the attacks which targeted three churches and three luxury hotels.

The church itself was not party to the lawsuit. But Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith told reporters he hoped the case would be escalated against former president Maithripala Sirisena and his top security officials.