    বাংলা

    Myanmar military bombs village, killing seven: sources

    Military planes drop bombs on a neighbourhood donation ceremony in Moe Tarr Lay village of Katha township

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM

    At least seven civilians were killed when Myanmar's armed forces launched air strikes at a village in the country's central Sagaing region, according to a witness and BBC Burmese.

    The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power nearly two years ago, ending a decade of tentative steps towards democracy, triggering global outrage and prompting domestic opponents to set up guerrilla forces.

    According to a witness account and reports in BBC Burmese, which Reuters could not independently verify, military planes dropped bombs on a neighbourhood donation ceremony in Moe Tarr Lay village of Katha township late on Wednesday.

    A spokesperson for the junta could not immediately be reached for comment.

    Seven villagers were killed, with some bodies burned beyond recognition, while at least five others were injured, according to the witness and media.

    Zin, a 44-year-old resident who witnessed the bombings, said dozens of houses were destroyed and communication and power lines severed in some districts.

    "Some bodies that got burned terribly were buried last night and others are going to be buried today," Zin, who declined to give his full name for security reasons, told Reuters by phone.

    Villagers from Moe Tarr Lay had fled in fear of further air strikes, he said.

    Myanmar has been gripped by fighting since the army overthrew an elected government in February 2021. Resistance movements, some armed, have emerged across the country, which the military has countered with lethal force.

    The UN Security Council has demanded an end to violence and urged the Myanmar military to release all political prisoners including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indonesia says magnitude 7 quake off Sulawesi, residents flee buildings
    Magnitude 7 earthquake hits off Indonesia's Sulawesi
    Tremors were felt in the neighbouring Philippines, however, there was no risk of a tsunami, according to Indonesia's geophysics agency
    Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023.
    Nepal finds all but one plane crash victim
    Search teams found 68 bodies on the day of the crash, while two more bodies were recovered on Monday before the search was called off
    Indonesia court hears class-action suit after children die from tainted cough syrup
    Indonesia court hears class-action suit after children die from tainted cough syrup
    About 200 children have died of acute kidney injury in Indonesia since last year and authorities have said two ingredients were found in some syrup-based paracetamol medications are linked to the illn ...
    ​​Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga (not pictured) walk at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct 19, 2020.
    Vietnam President Phuc quits
    His resignation comes after the ruling Communist Party found him responsible for violations and wrongdoing of numerous officials under him, the country's official news agency says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher