Myanmar military bombs village, killing seven: sources

According to a witness account and reports in BBC Burmese, which Reuters could not independently verify, military planes dropped bombs on a neighbourhood donation ceremony in Moe Tarr Lay village of Katha township late on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the junta could not immediately be reached for comment.

Seven villagers were killed, with some bodies burned beyond recognition, while at least five others were injured, according to the witness and media.

Zin, a 44-year-old resident who witnessed the bombings, said dozens of houses were destroyed and communication and power lines severed in some districts.