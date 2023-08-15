Malaysia court throws out abuse of power charges against former PM Muhyiddin

A Malaysian court on Tuesday threw out charges of abuse of power against opposition leader and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, describing them as "vague, flawed and unfounded", state news agency Bernama reported.

Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, was charged in March with four counts of abuse of power. A Kuala Lumpur high court ruled those charges failed to specify details of the offences allegedly committed, Bernama reported.

"With this, the applicant is acquitted and discharged," judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin said, according to Bernama.