Malaysians vote in state elections, test for Anwar

Perikatan, led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, made significant inroads in the Malay heartlands in the last national election in November 2022.

It has portrayed itself as clean of corruption, and has strongly criticised Anwar for forming an alliance with his coalition's former rival, the graft-tainted United Malays National Organisation, in order to gain a majority in parliament.

Opinion surveys conducted ahead of Saturday's polling showed both Anwar and Muhyiddin's blocs were expected to retain control in the respective states, with Perikatan likely expanding their support in Malay-majority areas across all six states.

The surveys by polling groups Merdeka Centre and Ilham Centre also showed strong concerns among voters over economic issues such as rising prices, slowing growth, and a weakening ringgit.

Asyraf Zainal Ludin, a 28-year-old Malay voter in the Selangor district of Selayang, said he hoped initiatives announced by Anwar's government would be able to turn around the economy.

"Hopefully whoever wins can make changes to this country, especially in Selayang where I have been born and raised all my life," he told Reuters outside a polling station on Saturday.