Dutch court rules sultan's heirs cannot seize Malaysian assets

A Dutch court of appeal dismissed a bid by eight descendants of a former sultanate to enforce a $15-billion arbitration award they had won against the government of Malaysia, a judgement released on the court website Tuesday showed.

"The court dismisses the requests of the Filipino nationals" to demand to execute the arbitration award, the judgement said.

Last year, the Filipino heirs to the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu were awarded $14.9 billion by a Paris arbitration court in a long-running dispute with Malaysia over a colonial-era land deal.

They have since sought to seize Malaysian government assets in France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, in a bid to enforce the award.