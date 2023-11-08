Myanmar rebels capture provincial town as anti-junta offensive widens

Opposition troops have captured a town in central Myanmar that is a district administrative headquarters after beating back the military, the shadow government and local media said on Tuesday.

The shadow National Unity Government (NUG) hailed it as a key victory, although an analyst cautioned that the fighters may struggle to hold Kawlin, which has a population of around 25,000.

Myanmar's military is battling a surge in violence as forces opposed to it, including ethnic minority armies, have launched fresh attacks over two years after the generals unseated an democratically elected government in a 2021 coup.

Opposition troops attacked junta soldiers in Kawlin last week, before overpowering them on Monday and taking over the town, the NUG said.

Its defence ministry posted a video on social media of soldiers raising the flag of resistance groups aligned with the shadow government.

"A district level town is under our control now," NUG prime minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann said on social media platform X. "What a groundbreaking victory!"